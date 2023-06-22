RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe Announced For Nintendo Switch

Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: atari, rollercoaster tycoon, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe Announced For Consoles

Atari is releasing a new version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe, updated for Switch as it comes to other consoles.

Atari has revealed they will be bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe for Xbox and PlayStation, with a relaunch for Nintendo Switch. This is basically a top-to-bottom update of the game that came out a few years ago for PC and Switch, giving players an upgraded and slightly redesigned version of the title, with 200 different rides and attractions you can play with in making your dream park. This version also comes with a newly designed interface that's been optimized for controllers to allow better control over park development, as well as for younger players to grasp easier. We got more info below, as it will be released sometime this year.

"RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe is a streamlined and approachable version of the decades-spanning amusement park builder that has taken the world by storm. Design parks, customize rides, configure attractions, and maintain gorgeous landscapes, all in the name of keeping guests entertained and happy. Three modes of gameplay that have been optimized for use with console controllers challenge you to unleash your creativity and flex your management skills. Players will also enjoy a host of improvements like a redesigned, streamlined user interface and dozens of other performance

enhancements."

Updated and optimized version of Atari's best-selling RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures.

Three gameplay modes for variety and replayability: Sandbox, Adventure, and Scenarios.

Casual, approachable gameplay and simplified mechanics make it a treat for all ages.

Over 80 new rides and attractions, seven types of roller coasters, new customization options, and seasonally-themed rides bring the total to 200.

Customization terrain modifications with four separate environments, including Alpine Mountains, Desert Canyons, Jungle Tropics, and Lunar Moonscape.

Use with modern console controllers has been fully optimized for a fluid and fun simulation experience.

Get ultra-detailed with landscaping options to design pathways and flowerbeds, and add bushes, trees, foliage, and exciting water features throughout your park.

Unleash your inner artists with a robust color wheel to paint rides, coasters, shops, and restaurants, to make them stand out or color-coordinate your park.

