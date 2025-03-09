Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Coreffect Interactive, Forklift Interactive, Roman Triumph

Roman Triumph Confirmed For Early Access Launch in Early April

Following a successful demo period the devs behind Roman Triumph have confirmed the game will arrive in Early Access next month

Article Summary Roman Triumph's Early Access drop happens this April, promising a rich city-building experience.

Balance the favor of Roman gods to protect your city from divine and mythological threats.

Fortify your colony against barbarians using strategic defenses and research advancements.

Trade, build, and manage resources to turn your Roman colony into a thriving empire.

Indie game developer Coreffect Interactive and publisher Forklift Interactive confirmed this past week that Roman Triumph will be released in Early Access next month. The team released a free demo of the sim colony builder, in which you attempt to build an empire in a world where the ancient gods are very real. The EA version will be released on Steam on April 3, 2025, but until then, we have a new trailer here showing off the content to come.

Roman Triumph

Build a flourishing Roman colony in an expanding empire. Fortify the city to protect it from plentiful outside threats, grow and harvest resources, and attract and retain citizens. Balance the favor of powerful gods to earn their blessings and avoid disastrous attacks from above. Will the blossoming metropolis crumble or triumph against titanic odds? Strategically grow a city worthy of its citizens, create housing, industrial, social, and religious structures to avoid plague, crime, and invasions. Foster a thriving society by prioritizing and researching key buildings such as the Senat, Insula, and Hospitium. Trade with merchants and increase the production of food and materials to match the growing population's needs.

Shield the colony from growing armies of ruthless northern barbarians and legendary mythological beasts like the Minotaur and Hydra. Fend off attempts at devastating invasion with sturdy walls, massive towers, accurate ballistae, and other defenses. Grow ever stronger through the strategic use of research trees to unlock new weapons and train a loyal army to send the enemy's way. Weigh risks and benefits in the face of the Roman pantheon, earning favor with chosen deities and passing on the wishes of others. Comply with the rules and build magnificent temples for Venus, Ceres, Mars, and many more. Take care not to anger other gods in the process, lest they unleash their wrath via lightning, infection, monsters, and other plagues.

