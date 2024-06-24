Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lightfox Games, Mad Mushroom, Rumble Club

Rumble Club Reveals More Content Coming As Part Of Season 2

Mad Mushroom revealed new details abour the contenrt for Season 2 of Rumble Club, as you can play a new map and a new mode today.

Article Summary Season 2 of Rumble Club brings a medieval fantasy theme with new modes and maps.

Introducing Rumble Run, grand prix style mode, and new Tournament Track.

Punchington Castle and four additional maps make their debut this season.

New gadgets like Sword and Board enhance the gameplay, with more cosmetics in Rumble Pass.

Indie game developer Lightfox Games and publisher Mad Mushroom revealed new details today about Season 2 of Rumble Club. Players will have access to a ton of new content that will provide you a new map, a new mode, new items, and a number of other additions to keep you buys. We have the details from the devs below and a new video above as the content goes live today.

Rumble Club – Season 2

Season 2 brings a new mode, map, seasonal gadgets, and fun cosmetics, all under a theme of medieval fantasy. Season 2 introduces a few new ways, and places to play:

Rumble Run is a new, grand prix style multi-round mode where only one Punchie can be crowned champion.

Tournaments have been added to Rumble Club! Play in rotating Tournaments this season, earn big rewards for your wins, and make progress on the seasonal Tournament Track.

Punchington Castle is a new, full-size map that will appear in all 6 game modes as well as Tournaments.

4 more new maps feature in Tournaments as well: Desserted Island Old Punchie Town Dungeon Depths Walk the Planks



The Space gadgets of launch are now gone, with five new tools coming in to switch up the meta:

Sword and Board – Tap to swing your sword knocking enemies up and then backwards, applying strikes! Hold down to block attacks.

Crossbow – Fire a plunger from this crossbow for a single shot, or Charge up to fire a spread shot of 5 plungers!

Faerie Wings – Fly through the air and sprinkle Faerie Dust before you come down with a crash, knocking enemies away and applying strikes. Pick up Faerie Dust to get a speed boost!

Horsie – Ride into battle with your lance on the Horsie. Hit enemies with the end of your lance to apply 3 strikes!

Ogre King – Go Ham with the Ogre King. Smash your opponents with a big ground slam in a long, narrow cone, sending them flying and applying up to 3 strikes!

Last but not least, a slew of fun Fantasy cosmetics can be earned an unlocked in the new Rumble Pass: from kingly skins to dragon emotes and epic helms! That's not the only change to the Rumble Pass, which has been revamped to include three times more cosmetics to earn. Gadget cards have also moved from the Premium Track to the Free Track for better balance.



