Rune Factory 5 Receives New Story Trailer Promoting March Release

Marvelous Inc. and XSEED Games have released a new trailer for Rune Factory 5 as we get a better look at the game's story. This time around you'll be going through a new 3D adventure as you'll be able to tour around the world enjoying seasonal town festivals, taming wolves, battling dangerous foes, and more centered around the town of Rigbarth. The game will give you many chances to find ways to interact and socialize in the town and the outbound areas as you uncover mysteries and even possibly settle down with a partner. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on March 22nd for Nintendo Switch.

In the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, mysterious events are unfolding, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature… As the newest ranger for the peacekeeping organization, SEED, protect the frontier town by rounding up rowdy monsters with your official SEED-issued spell seal. When not on a mission, work with the people of Rigbarth to help the town flourish through farming, festivals, and friendships! As the balance of peace begins to shift, however, it comes time to prove yourself. Team up with townsfolk and embark on a grand adventure to unravel the mystery befalling the land, embracing your inner-power to halt the descent into chaos.

Venture into the vast, vibrant wilderness of Rune Factory 5 with friends from Rigbarth by your side to unlock powerful and stylish link attacks that encourage teamwork and strategy. Tame monsters to serve as your helpful farmhands as you grow a wide variety of crops on the backs of dragons! Take time out of your adventure to enjoy the gentler pace of town life. Compete in cooking, crafting, and fishing contests or invite your sweetheart to join you for stargazing during one of Rigbarth's many seasonal festivals. Forge friendships and get to know the eligible marriage candidates of Rigbarth by completing their unique storyline. Fall in love, pop the question and even start a family!