Rungore: Beginner Experience To Release Full Version In Q1 2023

GrabTheGames revealed this week that their latest indie title, Rungore: Beginner Experience, will be fully released sometime in Q1 2023. Developed by indie studios YOUR_MOM'S_HP and RavenJm, this is a real-time battler with card game mechanics meshed together to give you a unique roguelike title that will keep you on your toes but will also keep you laughing. It seems none of the devs really wanted to take themselves seriously, and we applaud them for that as the game has its own bit of humor thrown into the mix. Back in September, the team released a prologue version of the game that you can currently download for free and try out, which will give you a basic understanding of the game and show off more of what you can expect in the future. Until we get a proper release date revealed for when it will be out next year, please enjoy the latest trailer and info below.

"Have you ever dreamt about a world where you don't need to follow the arbitrary rules of your favorite card game? Like, making turns or use a finite amount of mana\energy\AP or whatever. If you answered "yes," then I have a treat for you! Rungore: Beginner Experience is heavily inspired by Slay The Spire and Loop Hero. It takes all the good parts from those games and smashes them together until they stick. You got: card game mechanics, check. Real-time battles, check. Silly humor, check. If this isn't the game of your dreams, I don't know what is (Also we have hidden memes everywhere, lol!)

Idle battles (very exciting)! Non-restricted card-play. Have you ever wanted to play 100 cards during one encounter? Well, now you can!

Three heroes with different strategies for each one to explore.

Three levels to assert dominance over random mobs.

Psychopathic tutorial guide!"