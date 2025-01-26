Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nitro Plus, Rusty Rabbit

Rusty Rabbit Receives New April 2025 Release Date

After being delayed from release last year, Rusty Rabbit has a brand new release date for PC and consoles, coming out this April

NetEase Games and developer Nitro Plus have announced their upcoming game Rusty Rabbit has a new release date, as it will finally arrive this April. The game was originally set to be released this past September, but was delayed with no confirmed date for release. Now we have a new date, for now, as they are planning to release it on April 21, 2025. We have more details below and the latest trailer above, as it will be out for Pc via Steam, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Rusty Rabbit

Thousands of years after humans left this planet, it was rabbits who inherited it… Stamp, an old and eccentric rabbit living on a planet abandoned by humanity, spends his days piloting his trusty mech, affectionately known as "Junkster," collecting junk throughout the ruins of the frozen world and tinkering with machines. This civilization of highly evolved rabbits took to the task of reclaiming human technology in ruins known as "Smokestack Mountain." This fluffy society has long referred to humans as "giants" from the past and thinks the book Peter Rabbit is the Bible. Those fearless enough to explore this vast unknown are called "rust diggers."

Our protagonist, an old rabbit named Stamp, is one such rust digger, making his living by excavating and exploring for a profit. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the world's lower levels. There, he finds D-TAM; terminals for storing information. Using D-TAM, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus, his journey begins, digging deeper into these ruins to unfold the mysteries surrounding this world.

RPG-Like Progression & Customization: Improve your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins, and defeat enemies guarding treasure to strengthen Stamp.

Improve your mech with parts and materials collected from within the ruins, and defeat enemies guarding treasure to strengthen Stamp. "Smash & Dash" Gameplay: With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits.

With your mech's ninja-like speed and mobility, "Smash and Dash" your way through mazelike ruins and loot any treasure that awaits. Original & Unique Storyline: Rusty Rabbit features a unique storyline attached to this action-adventure side scroller created and written by critically acclaimed anime writer Gen Urobuchi.

