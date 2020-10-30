Alolan Marowak Raid Day Is Tomorrow In Pokémon GO

Alolan Marowak Raid Day is happening tomorrow on Pokémon GO. This event was mistakenly announced an entire year early by Niantic on Twitter in October 2019, and now it is finally here, happening on Halloween 2020. Here's what you need to know going into this event.

Alolan Marowak Raid Day will take place on Saturday, October 31st from 11 AM – 5 PM local time. Historically, Raid Days have seen every gym in Pokémon GO during the event pop a raid featuring the day's Pokémon of choice. These events also have commonly featured the most boosted Shiny rates the game has seen, with Silph Researchers determining a base Shiny rate of 1 in 10 for previous Raid Day events including Suicune, Entei, Raikou, Lickitung, and more. It is expected that Alolan Marowak will also feature a similarly boosted Shiny rate for the event.

While that isn't confirmed, what has been promised by Niantic is that Alolan Marowak will have a move exclusive to this Raid Day. The mobile game developer confirmed this week on their Twitter that this fan-favorite variant of Marowak would feature the exclusive move of Shadow Bone.

Alolan Marowak is already an absolute beast in the GO Battle League, as anyone who has had even a cursory experience with the current Halloween Cup knows from experience. It has also been a longtime raid staple as a raid-exclusive species (aside from the rare times it spawns during events only) and has been a major goal for Shiny hunters in Pokémon GO. For those who have thus far gone sparkle-free in their Alolan Marowak hunt, this Halloween Raid Day will be your best shot yet at getting the glowing blue Shiny Marowak.

Happy Halloween and Shiny hunting, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.