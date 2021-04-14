Ryu & Chun-Li Will Be Added To Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

The crossovers continue for Street Fighter characters Ryu and Chun-Li, who will be coming to Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid. Well, to a degree. It seems in a parallel universe, both of the characters have been given the power of the Power Rangers, and have formed their own suits with Ryu as the Crimson Hawk Ranger and Chun-Li as the Blue Phoenix Ranger. The two will be available in the Street Fighter Pack on May 25 for $12.50, which will give you both skins as well as some bonus content yet to be revealed, and Stadia. The team also announced this morning that we're getting Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition, which will be everything the game has ever received in one pack, coming out the same day. We got the trailer and more info for you here!

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition, is a collection of all the game's DLCs released thus far, plus the newly announced Street Fighter Pack, along with some exclusive items available only in this very special edition. The Super Edition will launch digitally on May 25 with a physical boxed version to follow in July. The Super Edition will be sold for $49.99 and available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. Upgrade Kits to the Super Edition will also be available to those who already own Battle for the Grid. Lord Zedd has weakened the Morphin Grid and is starting to break down the walls between realities. Ryu finds himself transported to the world of the Rangers where he acquires a Power Coin and takes on the mantle of the Crimson Hawk Ranger. Ryu brings to the battle his trademark stoic, reserved poise and a lifetime of Shotokan training. His fluid, almost water-like fighting style is deadly at both range and up close, with his moves executed using classic, genre-defining input commands. Keep opponents on their toes from a distance with classic Hadouken, or punish aggressive play up close with his Tastumaki Senpukyaku or iconic Shoryuken.