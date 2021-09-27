Sacred Fire Will Be Released In Early Access Next Month

Iceberg Interactive revealed their new psychological RPG title Sacred Fire will be coming to Steam's Early Access this October. Developed by Poetic Studio, every single choice you make leads to a new set of engagements that will test your will of courage and affect how things will play out for you throughout the game. To help promote the release into Early Access, which will happen on October 19th, they have released a free demo on the Steam page that has the first three chapters of the game, ready for you to test and see how well you do against the odds put in front of you. You can check out the latest trailer below featuring the voices of Doug Cockle, Michelle Gonzo, and Ben Britton as some of the game's NPCs.

Create the body and mind of your own hero. Will you be brave, vengeful or gifted but traumatized? Customize your appearance and traits that will determine your playstyle. Enjoy the freedom of choice and interpretation to tell your own story. Track your progress through a nuanced story with no filler events, full of opportunities to use your wits to triumph. Use psychological tactics in battles. Overcome fear, pain and anger to perform at your peak. Show skill, lethal determination or total control to unnerve your opponent. Resort to diplomacy in relationships to rise as a leader, gain allies and resolve conflicts peacefully. Compete with other story characters for respect, renown, wealth and followers. Expand your mind and overcome beliefs holding you back. Unlock motives, weakness and secrets of others. Will you use them to build or to destroy? Each of the three acts comes with real story branching. Playing as a male or female offers fresh surprises. Can you reach all 5 distinct endings and gain all 8 major achievements?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sacred Fire – Early Access Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/n7dPCp3AtnE)