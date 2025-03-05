Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Will Picket The WB Games Offices Today

This morning, SAG-AFTRA will be picketing the front offices of WB Games in Los Angeles following the recent round of layoffs

Union represents 160,000 entertainment and media professionals.

Following the recent shuttering of three game studios, SAG-AFTRA has announced they will hold a new picket at the offices of WB Games. The strike will take place at Gate 5 at the Corner of Warner Blvd. and South Avon Street in Burbank, California, from 11am-2pm PT. This picketing event is the latest in the ongoing video game strike that the union has been holding since July of last year, which, as of the date we're posting this, has been going on for 222 days.

One of the most recent high-profile games affected by the strike is OD by Kojima Productions, as they have delayed the release of the game due to the voice actor's participation in the strike. There hasn't been a lot of discussion of the strike in recent months; ever since the two sides met in October for a few days, a new set of meetings was set to be booked, but those dates have yet to be announced. We'll see if anything develops from today's picketing, but at the moment, both sides appear to be at a standstill.

SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals. SAG-AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. A proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA has national offices in Los Angeles and New York and local offices nationwide representing members working together to secure the strongest protections for entertainment and media artists into the 21st century and beyond.

he SAG-AFTRA strike against all signatories to the Interactive Media Agreement began in July and remains in effect, with the exception of games signed to the Tiered-Budget Independent Interactive Media Agreement or an Interim Interactive Media Agreement.

