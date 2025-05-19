Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: darth vader, SAG-AFTRA, star wars

SAG-AFTRA Criticizes Epic Games Over AI Darth Vader in Fortnite

SAG-AFTRA has spoken out about the use of AI to replicate the voice of James Earl Jones for Darth Vader in the Star Wars event for Fortnite

SAG-AFTRA is speaking out about the use of an AI voice of Darth Vader that Epic Games is currently using in Fortnite. If you're not familiar with what's happening, Epic has partnered with Disney for a new batch of Star Wars content for the month of May, with one of the items being a version of Darth Vader who interacts with you using an AI-generated voice that impersonates the late James Earl Jones. The move already garnered attention online from fans who both found it cool to see, but also disrespectful to the memory of JEJ.

SAG-AFTRA, who has worked with multiple studios in the past over the use of AI in video games, and is currently still on strike with the video game industry trying to get a new deal with AI being one of the major talking points of the negotiations, released the statement below about the matter while also filing an unfair labor practice charge against the studio.

We celebrate the right of our members and their estates to control the use of their digital replicas and welcome the use of new technologies to allow new generations to share in the enjoyment of those legacies and renowned roles. However, we must protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members, including those who previously did the work of matching Darth Vader's iconic rhythm and tone in video games. Fortnite's signatory company, Llama Productions, chose to replace the work of human performers with A.I. technology. Unfortunately, they did so without providing any notice of their intent to do this and without bargaining with us over appropriate terms. As such, we have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB against Llama Productions.

What will come of this has yet to be determined. The original news alert about it showed the family of the late actor endorsed the move, so it wasn't as if Epic and Disney just used his voice without permission. However, since we're all in new territory over the use of AI when it comes to actor's voices, it will be interesting to see what the fallout will be for the use of a deceased SAG-AFTRA member, even with consent from the family.

We reached out to Epic Games for a comment about the situation, but have not received a reply to our inquiry, and they have yet to issue any official statement.

