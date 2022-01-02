Samsung Announces Brand New Gaming Hub At CES 2022

Samsung has become one of the first companies to release major news ahead of CES 2022 this Wednesday with the reveal of a new platform. The company unveiled the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will serve as a new streaming discovery and playable platform that will be made globally available in the second half of 2022 on the company's Smart TV models. As part of the launch, the company will partner with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Stadia, and Utomik, with the goal of bringing their libraries to the platform as they seek out others to work with, all running on the built-in Tizen-powered hardware. The goal is to basically give you a place to play cloud gaming services directly from your TV without requiring a console to PC setup. We have a couple of quotes below from tonight's announcement as we wait to see more footage of the hub in action and find out what controller will be used for this new system.

"Our Samsung Smart TVs provide the ultimate entertainment destination for everyone across generations, interests, and viewing preferences," said Won-Jin Lee, Corporate President at Samsung Electronics. "We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster. We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem." "We are excited to kickstart Utomik's venture into cloud gaming with a great partnership with Samsung," said Doki Tops, CEO and founder of Utomik. "It starts Utomik's journey into hybrid gaming, allowing gamers to play games on any device and transition seamlessly to other devices, using both our smart download technology or cloud gaming technology depending on device and context."