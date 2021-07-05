Samurai Shodown Makes Its Way Into Puzzles & Dragons

GungHo Online Entertainment and SNK have come together to bring the world of Samurai Shodown to Puzzles & Dragons again. We have the details of everything going on in the game right now, but the short version is that running until July 11th, you can summon samurai from the 6 Magic Stones Samurai Shodown Egg Machine. You can recruit samurais like Hanzo Hattori, as well as other favorites from the franchise, to fight on your side as you make your way through dungeons inspired by the classic blade-brawler fighting game. It's totally free to play as you can snag the game from the App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Appstore.

Sharpen your weapons and get ready to slice through these dungeons: Samurai Shodown will give players a chance to receive various clear rewards, such as Samurai Shodown Medal – Gold.

Samurai Shodown Challenge! provides rewards for clearing floors for the first time, and one pull from the Samurai Shodown Memorial Egg Machine for clearing the dungeon.

Samurai Shodown II is a special six-floor dungeon that recreates Samurai Shodown II. Clear each floor to obtain 100,000,000 coins and clear the dungeon for one pull from the Pixel Samurai Shodown Egg Machine.

Players can join forces in a three-player multiplayer dungeon, Multiplayer! Samurai Shodown! Samurai Shodown Medals can be collected as drops from the Samurai Shodown dungeon and earned as first-time clear rewards from Samurai Shodown Challenge! These Samurai Shodown Medals can be traded for collab monsters at the Monster Exchange. Players can pull from 6 Magic Stones! Samurai Shodown Egg Machine, which has the newly added ★5 Cham Cham, ★6 Shizumaru Hisame, ★6 Iroha, and ★6 Earthquake. The Samurai Shodown Memorial Egg Machine is free to all users who login during the duration of the event. Summon samurais with the following special bundles that are available for purchase for a limited time: 20 Magic Stones + ★6 Samurai Shodown Egg Machine: Guarantees a ★6 Rarity character for $19.99 USD

15 Magic Stones! + Shizumaru Hisame Egg Machine: ★6 Shizumaru Hisame and a special Samurai Shodown Orbs 2 Skin for $14.99 USD

10 Magic Stones! + Rimururu Egg Machine: ★5 Rimururu and a special Samurai Shodown Orbs Skin for $9.99 USD

1 Magic Stone! Samurai Shodown Egg Machine for $0.99 USD