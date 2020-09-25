Samurai Shodown Will Be Coming To Xbox Series X This Winter

SNK had a bit of a surprise for news as they revealed Samurai Shodown will be coming to the Xbox Series X/S sometime this winter. While we've seen a number of new and current games be mentioned for both next-gen consoles, there are a LOT of popular titles that have yet to announce they'll be coming to either system. People in the fighting game communities, especially in esports, have been waiting to see what games they love to play will be getting some love in the next round. Now we know SNK will be bringing the current edition of their classic samurai fighting franchise over to the Xbox. However, interesting enough, no word was made of a PS5 version. Neither company made any mention of exclusivity moving forward, and it's not like SNK is going to pass on working with Sony. But it is interesting that they would announce one console and make no mention of the second. We're sure that shoe will drop eventually, but it does make you wonder why…

From its creation in 1993, the Samurai Shodown series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous installment, the series welcomes in a completely new game! Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design! Pick up Samurai Shodown for either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S! "The Xbox Series X|S is Microsoft's most innovative and cutting-edge next-gen console which is ramping up to hit the market soon, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of its massive presence in the gaming community," says Yasuyuki Oda, Samurai Shodown's producer.