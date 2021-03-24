Sanrio Is Coming To Visit Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

Nintendo revealed a special surprise today for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp as the characters from Sanrio will be visiting. If you're not familiar with the name, they are basically a lifestyle brand best known for several different pop icons such as Hello Kitty, Aggretsuko, and Keroppi. This means yes, you're finally getting Hello Kitty in a Nintendo property that you can interact with. Well, to a degree, as for the next two months you'll be getting items that are mostly decoration. The game will also be bringing back the cute rewards from the first Sanrio Characters Collection in-game event in 2019, which featured Hello Kitty, My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Keroppi, Cinnamoroll, and Pompompurin. You can read more about the event below which kicks off this Thursday.

From March 25th at 11 p.m. PT to May 9th at 10:59 p.m. PT, the Sanrio Characters Collection 2021 in-game event will bring Sanrio character-themed items to players' campsites. While enjoying relaxation and recreation in the game's welcoming "great outdoors" setting, fans can also enjoy fun Sanrio-themed surprises! From now through the end of the in-game event, players can experience the following additions to the game: All Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp players who log in during the event period can receive a free Sanrio Characters clock in-game item by tapping the gift icon.

Players can redeem Leaf Tickets for one new Sanrio-themed fortune cookie at the Fortune Cookie Shop, with each fortune cookie providing players one of 10 different Sanrio items.

Players will be able to craft Sanrio gifts to send to their friends, which randomly reward friends with one of several special Sanrio character-themed uchiwa fans. There are a variety of fans to collect featuring fan-favorite Sanrio characters, including Cinnamoroll, Hello Kitty, Aggretsuko and many more!