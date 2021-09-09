Santa Monica Studio Reveals New God Of War: Ragnarok Trailer

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021, Santa Monica Studio revealed a brand new trailer for God Of War: Ragnarok, on the way next year. We get a good three minutes of seeing a ton of gameplay, story development, a look at the gods of this frozen land, and Kratos trying desperately to be more of a father and less of a general. You can enjoy the trailer below as we have a snippet of info from the PlayStation Blog from Grace Orlady, the Sr. Community Manager for Santa Monica Studio

As you can see in the trailer, we're picking up a few years after the events of God Of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before.

While the last game built an enormous amount of trust and understanding between father and son, there is still a great deal of complexity in their interactions – especially after the revelation of Atreus' Giant heritage and the hidden prophecy only Kratos saw.

Atreus is desperately curious. Like most young people, he wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki's role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn't want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.

Kratos, still bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes, wants to spare Atreus the bloody lessons he learned from his conflict with gods. He wants to keep his son safe, above all, and their confrontation with Baldur has vindicated the belief that only tragedy will come from further entanglements with the Aesir.

Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take. Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches.