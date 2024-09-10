Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Satisfactory

Satisfactory Announces Console Edition With PC Launch Today

Satisfactory has officially been released today, but the devs had an extra susprise as the game has been announced for consoles

Article Summary Satisfactory is now officially available on PC, with a console version announced and currently in development.

Immerse yourself in Satisfactory: a first-person, open-world factory-building game with exploration and combat elements.

Build and optimize massive multi-story factories, automate processes, and explore an alien planet rich in resources.

Enjoy features like co-op play, customization, automation, and various vehicles to enhance your factory-building experience.

Coffee Stain Studios has officially released the full version of Satisfactory, and with it came a surprise announcement for console players. The team confirmed today that the game will be released for consoles as well, as that version is currently in development right now with no set release window at the moment. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer above, as the PC version is out right now for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Satisfactory

Satisfactory is a first-person, open-world factory-building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven! Conquer nature by building massive factories across the land. Expand wherever and however you want. The planet is filled with valuable natural resources just waiting to be utilized. As an employee of FICSIT it's your duty to make sure they come to good use.

Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Automate trucks and trains to reach your faraway outposts, and be sure to handle liquids properly by transporting them in pipes. It's all about minimizing manual labor! Venture on expeditions to search for new materials, and be sure to put everything to good use. Nature is yours to harvest! You have vehicles, jetpacks, jump pads, and more at your disposal to make the exploration easier. Equip the proper safety gear as well, just in case you run into the local wildlife.

Open World: Explore the huge (30km2) alien planet that is Massage-2(AB)b with its unique fauna and creatures.

Explore the huge (30km2) alien planet that is Massage-2(AB)b with its unique fauna and creatures. Co-Op: Build a factory yourself or share the joy with your friends. Up to you!

Build a factory yourself or share the joy with your friends. Up to you! Factory Building: Experience building a huge factory from a first-person perspective. Automate and optimize it to perfection for your personal satisfaction.

Experience building a huge factory from a first-person perspective. Automate and optimize it to perfection for your personal satisfaction. Customization: Customize your factory to your own liking. Build at high altitudes or over wide plains, there is almost no limits in the making of your tailor-made factory.

Customize your factory to your own liking. Build at high altitudes or over wide plains, there is almost no limits in the making of your tailor-made factory. Vehicles: Travel the world with class. Use jump pads, factory carts, jetpacks, hypertubes, trucks or trains. The choice is yours!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!