Saveseeker Releases Brand-New Free Demo On Steam

You can play a free demo of the game Saveseeker on Steam right now, as they have a small sample of the pixel-art RPG for you to try

Indie game developer and publisher Paper Sword Games dropped a new demo for their upcoming game Saveseeker. The team has created a small section of the pixel-art RPG for you to try out, totally free, to give you an idea of what to expect on this new journey. Enjoy the latest trailer here before heading over the Steam to try it out.

Saveseeker

In Saveseeker, players take on the role of Emmer Edette, a cheerful child who inherits her father's unusual ability to "save" moments in time. But this once-heroic gift has been corrupted—Emmer's father, a legendary Hero, now uses his powers for destructive ends. With her grumpy toy dragon companion, Tippleton, Emmer must journey across six distinct lands, overwrite every "Save Stop" her father left behind, and face him in a final showdown. The adventure won't be easy. From the swampy depths of the kingdom of Mirell to the dizzying heights of the steampunk airship Aertemis, players must overcome enemies, puzzles, and challenges across a series of gorgeously crafted worlds. Along the way, they'll recruit unlikely allies—including the Hero's former foes—and rely on dynamic, turn-based combat where Emmer's time-saving powers turn the tide of battle.

A Quest That Begins At The End: Step into a world forever changed by a legendary Hero. Travel across six distinct lands, reclaim corrupted "Save Stops," and uncover the truth behind your father's downfall before his misuse of power brings everything to ruin.

Step into a world forever changed by a legendary Hero. Travel across six distinct lands, reclaim corrupted "Save Stops," and uncover the truth behind your father's downfall before his misuse of power brings everything to ruin. Unlikely Allies With Their Own Agendas: Recruit five of the Hero's defeated foes, brought to life with beautiful Ghibli-esque character design. Each ex-boss brings unique abilities and personalities to your party. Discover their motivations, combine their skills in battle, and see how old enemies can become indispensable friends.

Recruit five of the Hero's defeated foes, brought to life with beautiful Ghibli-esque character design. Each ex-boss brings unique abilities and personalities to your party. Discover their motivations, combine their skills in battle, and see how old enemies can become indispensable friends. Time-Bending Turn-Based Combat: Emmer's inherited power to "save" time adds a fresh twist to classic RPG combat. Rewind to rethink your strategy, set up powerful combos, and turn the tide against enemies that demand more than brute strength.

Emmer's inherited power to "save" time adds a fresh twist to classic RPG combat. Rewind to rethink your strategy, set up powerful combos, and turn the tide against enemies that demand more than brute strength. Worlds Full Of Character & Challenge: Explore beautifully animated pixel-art worlds, from the shadowy Badwoods to the mechanical marvel of the airship Aertemis. Each setting is packed with puzzles, enemies, and secrets tailored to its unique atmosphere.

Explore beautifully animated pixel-art worlds, from the shadowy Badwoods to the mechanical marvel of the airship Aertemis. Each setting is packed with puzzles, enemies, and secrets tailored to its unique atmosphere. Secrets & Surprises Around Every Corner: Venture off the main path to play minigames, uncover hidden lore, and earn powerful equipment. Every discovery adds more depth to Emmer's journey and rewards those who take time to explore.

