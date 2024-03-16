Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Empty Head Games, Saviorless

Saviorless Has Been Confirmed For An April Release Date

Dear Villagers released a new trailer for their upcoming game Saviorless, as the game will be released for PC and consoles this April.

Combines hand-drawn art with dark fantasy in a 2D platformer experience.

Features three unique protagonists with intertwining stories and abilities.

Offers non-linear storytelling with mystery elements and hidden collectibles.

Indie game developer Empty Head Games and publisher Dear Villagers have released a new trailer for Saviorless as the game has a release date. The team has been pushing work on their new 2D fantasy platformers for a while now, and have finally confirmed that we will see it released on April 2 for PC via Steam, as well as for the PS5 and the Nintendo Switch. You can enjoy the trailer and info here as we now wait the next few weeks for its release.

Saviorless

Saviorless is a captivating 2D platformer set in a dark fantasy world with hand-drawn artwork. Players control three protagonists with unique abilities: Antar, the curious child; Savior, the masked avatar; and Nento, the merciless hunter. Players explore treacherous landscapes, fight nightmarish monsters, and unravel a mysterious narrative, all while experiencing dynamic gameplay and an atmospheric soundtrack. The game is set in a beautiful realm known as the Smiling Islands, a place shrouded in enigma and peril. It is a showcase of hand-drawn art, with every frame meticulously crafted to create an atmospheric and visually striking environment. From the crumbling ruins of ancient civilizations to the twisted landscapes inhabited by nightmarish creatures, the game's world is a feast for the eyes, immersing players in a fascinating dark fantasy adventure.

Unravel a Mystery: As they progress through the game, players will gradually uncover the secrets behind the Smiling Islands, revealing a narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Fight Nightmarish Monsters: Prepare to face hordes of bizarre and terrifying enemies, as well as formidable bosses that stand as obstacles in the path to becoming a Savior.

Collect the Pages: Throughout the game, players will encounter scattered mementos that hold pieces of the story. Collecting these pages is essential to fully unveiling the narrative's depths and intricacies.

Explore the Islands: Immerse yourself in the melancholy atmosphere and crumbling ruins that permeate the Smiling Islands, each location rich with its own stories and secrets waiting to be discovered.

Experience a Broken Narrative: Saviorless presents a unique storytelling approach, where the narrative unfolds in a nonlinear fashion, challenging players to piece together the events that keep Antar from reaching the Smiling Islands and ultimately leading to an unexpected twist of events.

