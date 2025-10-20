Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Meowton Games, Schematic Void

Schematic Void Announced Mid-November Release Date

The point-and-click anti-horror adventure game Schematic Void has been given a proper release date for Steam happening next month

Play as a developer finishing a half-made game, breaking the fourth wall with clever point-and-click gameplay.

Features include minimalistic art, offbeat humor, and quirky puzzles centered on electrical circuits.

Expect mysterious characters, a deep but narrow plot, and a soundscape that’s both catchy and emotional.

Indie game developer and publisher Meowton Games have confirmed their upcoming game Schematic Void has a release date, as it will drop next month. In case you haven't seen the game, this is being promoted as an anti-horror adventure with point-and-click mechanics and a fourth wall that's been destroied to bits. The game will have you finishing the work of another video game developer who stopped halfway through and called it good, as you'll work ion a minimalistic graphic design to finish the game under your own perview. We have more detaisl and the latest trailer from the devs here, as the game arrives on PC via Steam on November 11, 2025.

Schematic Void

Imagine a situation where the developer did not finish the game. "Fantastic!" – that's what you will exclaim, and you will be absolutely right. And it's exactly how fantastic the plot of "Schematic Void" is. A game where you have to finish the work for the developer. Using simple tools and non-standard solutions, crack the fourth wall and just have fun. And it's also a game about electrical circuits. "Oh, Horror!" —that's what you will exclaim, and you will be completely wrong. The schemes here are fundamental. And the fundamental principle is to be like an electrical circuit as little as possible. And there are some pets, princesses, and even a unicorn in the game. You will exclaim "What a sweet thing!", and we completely agree with you!

Stylish minimalistic graphics. And even stylish minimalistic animation in places.

2D graphics, sometimes considering itself to be 3D.

Scratched forth wall.

Kinda presence of a plot. A very deep one, but not wide.

Mysterious gray cells, which you will have to use your own to solve.

The strange humor of the developers.

A stunning soundtrack that makes you want to dance and cry at the same time.

