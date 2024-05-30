Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Extra Nice, SCHiM

SCHiM Will Release A Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Those who have been waiting on SCHiM since last year have a ray of hope, as the game has a free demo out for Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Free demo of SCHiM available during Steam Next Fest, set for July 18, 2024 release.

Experience unique shadow-based 3D platforming in a lively, abstract world.

Unravel small stories in each level, inspired by European cities and landscapes.

Discover hidden items and help other schim reconnect with their counterparts.

Indie game publishers Extra Nice and Playism have confirmed a free demo for SCHiM has been released in advance of Steam Next Fest. The game has been in the works for a while now as players have been anxiously waiting to try the unique platformer, where you plan a tiny little schim leaping between the shadows in order to get from one end of a map to another. We remember playing this at Summer Game Fest and have been waiting for it to come out ever since. The demo will give you a small sampling of the game as they are looking to release it on July 18, 2024.

SCHiM

SCHiM is a game about jumping from shadow to shadow in a relaxing and lively environment. This 3D platformer takes elements of light, shadow & animation and adds them directly to the gameplay, delivering an experience that you will only find in SCHiM.

A story of a person losing their shadow – A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated! You need to find your way back to the human you belong to, before it's too late!

– A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated! You need to find your way back to the human you belong to, before it's too late! Unique 3D platforming – You can only move in the shadows, so you'll need to find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use them as your pathways.

– You can only move in the shadows, so you'll need to find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use them as your pathways. A beautiful abstract world – The color palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day and mood of every location you explore.

The color palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day and mood of every location you explore. Each level has a story to tell – Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations.

– Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations. Hidden in the shadows – There are lots of hidden items to discover in SCHiM, and when you find them, you help other schim restore the connection to their thing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!