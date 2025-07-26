Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Limited Run Games, san diego comic con, Video Games | Tagged: San Diego Comic-Con 2025, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribute Games

Scott Pilgrim EX Drops New Trailer During San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Check out the brand-new trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX, which was revealed during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 this afternoon

Tribute Games, Limited Run Games, and Universal Products & Experiences held a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con for Scott Pilgrim EX, revealing the latest trailer and more. First off, as you can see it above, the three-minute trailer highlights much of the Alpha gameplay they are working on right now, as Scott and Ramona fight enemies in the arcade brawler with amazing music for the fight. It looks like it's going to be an amazing title, following in the footsteps of the Ubisoft title from years ago, with an original storyline and modern mechanics.

As fopr the panel itself, while we're waiting to see if it will be posted anywhere, fans were able to see an hour-long chat with creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, Tribute Games President Jean-Francois Major, Tribute Games Narrative Designer Yannick Belzil, Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst, Universal Products & Experiences Executive Producer John Melchior, and was moderated by Blank Check Podcast host Griffin Newman. During the panel, they revealed the game will get a physical edition, as well as special editions as options for players to get, with pre-orders happening right now. ENjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

Seven Playable Characters: Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style.

Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style. A Brand-New Adventure: Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. Madcap Melee Mayhem: Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos!

Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos! Power Up!: Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough!

Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough! New Anamanaghuchi Music: Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure.

Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. Four-Player Co-Op Mayhem: Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

