SDCC: Beyblade Announces New Set of Beystadiums & Star Wars Tops

San Diego Comic-Con had a reveal for Beyblade, as they showed off a new set of Beystadiums and Star Wars Tops ahead of the convention

Article Summary Beyblade revealed new Beystadiums and Star Wars Tops ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

The BX-32 Wide Beystadium lets up to 3 players battle, featuring an X-Celerator Gear System for fast-paced action.

The BX-00 Double Xtreme Motorized Beystadium features a moving center and motorized acceleration rails.

Star Wars collaboration introduces Chewbacca and Stormtrooper Beyblade Tops with interchangeable parts.

Hasbro revealed a few new additions to Beyblade just before San Diego Comic-Con 2025 kicked off, which included two Beystadiums and a new set of Tops featuring Star Wars. First off, as you can see here, they have two new arenas for you to battle in, each one offering its own unique playing surface for combatants to get into with both unpredictability and protection from having blades fly off. But the bigger reveal is the new Chewbacca and Stormtrooper Tops for the 5-70B Multipack Set. We have more info on all of them here as they will be released this Fall.

Beyblade BX-32 Wide Beystadium

Experience BeybladeX, the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's Tops to score points – first to score 4 points wins. The BX-32 Wide Beystadium is the authentic TakaraTomy stadium from Japan, perfect for Beyblade battlers, enthusiasts, and collectors! The stadium has a rectangular design, allowing 3 Beybladers to compete at the same time, escalating the challenges and intensifying battles! It features the X-Celerator Gear System: When the gear of a Beyblade X Top engages stadium's XCelerator rail, it super-accelerates Tops into an Xtreme Dash around the stadium for crushing collisions. Pair the stadium with Beystadium Launchers and Beyblade X Tops, which have interchangeable blades, ratchets, and bits.

Beyblade BX-00 Double Xtreme Motorized Beystadium

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's Tops to score points – first to score 4 points wins. The BX-00 Double Xtreme Motorized Beystadium is the authentic TakaraTomy stadium from Japan, perfect for Beyblade battlers, enthusiasts, and collectors! The BX-00 Double Xtreme Motorized Beystadium has an outer XCelerator Rail that accelerates Tops into an Xtreme Dash that rockets them around the stadium, and features a motorized center area that moves up and down and has its own X-Celerator rail to launch Tops into a frenzied Xtreme Dash!

Beyblade X & Star Wars Collaboration – 5-70B Multipack Set

Experience Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers, and Tops! The Beyblade X and Star Wars Collab Chewbacca 4- 80LF vs. Stormtrooper 5-70B Multipack Set includes 2 right-spinning Tops and 2 Launchers (Beystadium required, sold separately). Launch right into battle or reconfigure the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Star Wars Collab Multipack with those of other Beyblade X Tops (sold separately) to build your perfect Beyblade Top. Beyblade X features the X-Celerator Gear System to level-up your game. When the gear of a Beyblade X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash, rocketing it around the stadium. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponent's to score points – first to score 4 points wins.

