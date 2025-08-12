Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Seafarer: The Ship Sim Reveals Early Access Launch Date

Find out what life is like on the modern day seas as Seafarer: The Ship Sim will be coming to Early Access later this Fall

Article Summary Seafarer: The Ship Sim hits Early Access on Steam this October with a modern maritime adventure.

Choose your career, command a diverse fleet, and complete missions for different factions at sea.

Explore a vast North European-inspired map with dynamic wave and weather simulations in Unreal Engine 5.

Create your captain, control ship systems, and experience unique jobs from firefighting to cargo transport.

Indie game developer and publisher Astragon Entertainment has confirmed the Early Access release date for Seafarer: The Ship Sim. This simulator title will have you choosing between different careers, as you'll head out onto the seas and helm of a variety of ships in a fleet you control. You'll head to different places, explore new harbors and cities, take on different jobs with challenging degrees of difficulty, and learnt he ways of making a living on the sea in a modern age. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game comes out in Early Access on Steam on October 7, 2025.

Seafarer: The Ship Sim

Seafarer: The Ship Sim invites you to take the helm of your career. Interact with different factions, each offering their own missions, challenges, and rewards. Transport goods from harbor to harbor, be a firefighter on the open sea, or simply explore the massive world – you'll find endless opportunities to experience your very own seafaring adventure. From the humble charm of a small tugboat to the colossal power of an ocean-going cargo vessel, the game features unique ships, each meticulously crafted. Out on the open sea, unexpected encounters await – answer a desperate call for help or salvage lost goods.

Play the game in Story Mode and enjoy an interesting narrative that spans all the factions over several missions. If you prefer, jump straight into seafaring action in Quickplay Mode. Create your ideal seafaring character with the character editor to add a personal touch to your journey by customizing your captain's appearance. No two days at sea are the same. From sunrises glistening over tranquil waters to the chaos of stormy seas, the dynamic wave and weather simulation makes every voyage unique.

