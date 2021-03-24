Secretlab & AAPE Partner Up On A New Series Of Gaming Chair Designs

Secretlab revealed this week they have partnered up with AAPE for a new line of designs for their line of gaming chairs. As you can see from the image here, the two have worked together to bring three unique camo designs, one in the standard green while the other two are in red and blue. These designs are set to launch at Midnight on March 26th, and will be available in both of their lines (the Omega and the Titan) at their respective price points. It's an interesting crossover between the two brands as the design is simplified, but you can tell it comes from the minds at AAPE. We have more information about the chairs for you below so you can get the skinny on them before they go on sale.

Secretlab and AAPE designers worked closely together to meld elements of streetwear, fashion and gaming, combining Secretlab's extensive experience in high-performance technical leathers with AAPE's signature camo prints and Moonface logo. Instantly recognizable to AAPE veterans and streetwear aficionados, the chairs feature the AAPE branding emblazoned on the rear in monospaced typeface detailing and are embellished with the label's iconic hyper-flat and oversized camo prints in military green, blue, and red, rendered in intricate embroidery on the side panels. The collection defines a new genre within the world of streetwear, marrying the uncompromising functionality that gamers love with the contemporary design sensibility of a beloved Japanese streetwear pioneer. It pushes the limits of the traditional gaming chair, elevating it into a one-of-a-kind streetwear icon that will appeal to the high-fashion crowd. Upholstered in Secretlab's new and improved PRIMETM 2.0 PU leather and outfitted with all the features of the award-winning Secretlab 2020 Series, the Secretlab AAPE Collection serves up the same incredible comfort and craftsmanship that has made Secretlab the choice of the world's biggest esports tournaments, teams, and brands.