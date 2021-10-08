Secretlab Adds Superman & The Flash To DC Gaming Chair Collection

Secretlab have revealed ahead of DC FanDome that they have two new gaming chair designs featuring Superman and The Flash. continuing their partnership with DC Comics, these two designs feature their iconic logos on both the front and the back, with design accents and colors that represent both of their outfits inspired by the art of Jim Lee. The company already had great success with Batman, Harley Quinn, and The Joker designs, so it was only natural the two would come together to create more for fans of both characters to add them to their home. Both chairs are currently available on their website as we speak for their 2022 models. We have a couple of quotes from the reveal for you below.

"The epic stories of the DC Super Heroes have always been deeply intertwined so we knew we wanted an equally epic lineup of chairs to supercharge the experience for fans as they dive into the DC Universe," said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "Featuring the iconic duo of Superman and The Flash in this latest expansion was an obvious choice. Nothing says an immersive experience like reading your favorite DC comics or playing DC video games in a Secretlab chair inspired by a beloved DC character, and this is just the start of all the exciting stuff we've got planned for fans!" "DC FanDome in October is the ultimate celebration of all things DC. What better way to experience it than sitting in one of these awesome chairs from Secretlab to immerse yourself fully! We're really pleased to continue our long-standing partnership and build on earlier sell-out products including The Dark Knight, The Joker and Game of Thrones," said Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, WarnerMedia India, Southeast Asia & Korea.