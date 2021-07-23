Secretlab Partners Reveals New League Of Legends Ruination Chairs

Secretlab revealed they have partnered with Riot Games once again to release a new line of League Of Legends Ruination gaming chairs. The three chairs all have their own specific theme from the game as you're getting a Miss Fortune edition, a Viego edition, and a Pyke edition. Each of them, as you can see below, is decked out in designs and patterns to match each specific character and bring the thunder of their presence to your gaming space. This line will also be the first new collaboration to come with all the upgrades of our Secretlab 2022 Series, so LoL fans are the first to experience the new upgrades. We have a couple quotes from both parties below on the new designs as they are available for purchase today.

"We've worked closely with Riot Games over the years to keep both pro players and fans comfortable, supporting the biggest regional leagues, global tournaments and each major milestone in the League

of Legends universe with custom-designed seats," said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "This meant we couldn't go without creating chairs to mark the arrival of Viego and the Black Mist. Our designers enjoyed every moment spent immersing themselves in League of Legends' rich lore once again to perfect even the smallest design elements and ensure our chairs faithfully recreate the spirit and aesthetic of their respective champions." "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Secretlab," said Ryan Crosby, Head of Entertainment Marketing and Consumer Products, Riot Games. "They have been a fantastic collaborator when it comes to celebrating major events in the League of Legends universe, helping to enhance the player experience and providing opportunities for personalized fandom. We can't wait to see our community across the globe react to this summer's new Ruination collection and experience this latest chapter of Runeterra both in and out of the game."