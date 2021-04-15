Secretlab Releases A New Mortal Kombat Themed Gaming Chair

Now you can scream "Get Over Here!" in style as Secretlab revealed a brand new Mortal Kombat themed gaming chair today. As you might suspect, the chair is being released in time for the new film, decked out in the traditional logo from the video game franchise along with a special skull design and the word "Fatality" on certain sections in red. This is the latest venture between them and Warner Bros., as they previously released a few DC Comics' themed chairs featuring Batman and The Joker. Unlike other lines, this one is going to be a limited release making it a collector's item. So once they're gone, they are gone. You can get the design in both the Omega and Titan line of chairs the company currently produces, depending on what you're looking for in a chair. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here as these are now available for pre-order on their website.

"Mortal Kombat started off as an arcade game in 1992 and it remains deeply ingrained in popular culture after nearly three decades. A large part of that is thanks to the game's ability to constantly reinvent itself without losing sight of its roots. Together with its success as a major esports title, it has successfully retained its core audience while also attracting new fans. Thanks to the deep relationship we've forged with Warner Bros., we're able to help Mortal Kombat fans channel their favorite game with a meticulously designed seat inspired by their beloved franchise," said Ian Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "Timed perfectly with the launch of the new movie in cinemas, Mortal Kombat fans are going to love this limited-edition chair. We have had a great response to our previous collaborations on DC and other Warner Bros. properties," said Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, WarnerMedia India, Southeast Asia & Korea.