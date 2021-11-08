Secretlab Reveals New League Of Legends Jinx Edition Gaming Chair

Secretlab and Riot Games have partnered up again for a special League Of Legends gaming chair, this time with a special Jinx Edition. As part of the release of the brand new Arcane series based on the game, the character Jinx is getting their own special branded chair with highlights and artwork in her colors. Right now you can only get the chair in one specific model, and that is the Titan Evo 2022, but it is available in multiple sizes of that edition. We have more info on the char for you here as this will probably be one of their hottest sellers from the LoL line.

From headlining her own music video "Get Jinxed", to being featured as one of the main champions in Wild Rift, the Loose Cannon now takes center stage in the Secretlab League Of Legends collection, paying tribute to the manic marksman's stories in Runeterra and the complex web of tales that connects the prosperous city of Piltover to the seedy underbelly of Zaun. Upholstered in Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette, fans can enjoy plush and supple comfort whether they're blowing up turrets with Jinx's Super Mega Death Rocket in-game, or reclining all the way back as they dive into the first act of Arcane. The chair also features all the ergonomic upgrades of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 and comes in sizes S, R and XL1.

Not to be overshadowed by anyone, the Secretlab Jinx Edition chair pays homage to the gun-toting, braid-rocking loose cannon with its striking blue and pink color palette. To showcase Jinx's love for deadly firepower, a smattering of bullets and clouds adorn the chair's side wings and edges, while her iconic rocket launcher, Fishbones, is embroidered on the chair's back. "Jinx" is proudly emblazoned in a spray-on style to finish off the chair's look — mirroring the champion's penchant for tagging her works of destruction with vivid graffiti.