Secretlab & Riot Games Partner On League Of Legends Gaming Chairs

Secretlab dropped a fun surprise today as they revealed a new partnership with Riot Games to make a line of League Of Legends gaming chairs. As you can see here, there will be four specific designs to appeal to a lot of LoL players. There will be the Akali Edition, the Ahri Edition, the Yasuo Edition, and a special K/DA Edition for those who loved the POP/STARS additions to the game. Each of them can be purchased for either the Omega or the Titan version of the company's 2020 designs, each one with a custom look to the front and back with colors matching who they represent. You can currently pre-order them on Secretlab's website, with the prices currently around $389 per chair. Here's a couple of quotes from both companies about the new designs and their continued partnership.

"We're thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership with Riot Games for its global esports tournaments and bring the world's first ever official League Of Legends Champions seats to millions of gamers, giving them the opportunity to own a chair that is truly representative of the look and feel of the League Of Legends universe and its champions. There are few things more exciting than seeing your favorite game or champion brought to life in a physical product, and the Secretlab League Of Legends Champions Collection is a treat for League Of Legends players with their stylish designs and painstaking attention to detail. We worked with Riot Games to select some of the most popular and iconic champions to include in this one-of-a-kind collection, taking care to stay faithful to the character design while also bringing out specific elements that fans have come to know and love," said Ian Alexander Ang, co-founder and CEO of Secretlab. "Secretlab was a great partner for this creative collaboration and successfully captured the most distinctive elements of each champion with great finesse for each chair. With their vibrant, eye-catching designs, the Secretlab League Of Legends Champions Collection will help League Of Legends players elevate their experience of the world of Runeterra. This is the first collection of its kind since the game was released over a decade ago and we can't wait for fans to finally get their hands on these seats and express their love for the game and the champions in a unique and different way," said Christian Bayley, Director of Consumer Products at Riot Games.