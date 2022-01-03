See How Many Shinies You Caught In Pokémon GO In 2021

How many Shinies did you catch in Pokémon GO last year? Explore these searchable terms in order to answer this question and many more.

You can discover how many Shinies you caught in 2021 by searching:

"year2021" and then click "Shiny"

You can modify that to any year as well as other searchable terms. You can search:

"year2021&4*"

…to search for all the hundos that you caught in the year.

Other popular terms to search in Pokémon GO include:

Search a Pokémon caught within a 1000 KM radius: distance1000

distance1000 Search a Pokémon caught outside of a 1000 KM radius: distance1000-

distance1000- Who can be Mega Evolved?: megaevolve

megaevolve Who has a certain attack?: @attackname (For example, "@meteor mash")

@attackname (For example, "@meteor mash") See the all evolutionary stages of a species that you have: add a + before the Pokémon's name, but this has been simplified by the newly clickable "Show Evolutionary Line" under the search bar

add a + before the Pokémon's name, but this has been simplified by the newly clickable "Show Evolutionary Line" under the search bar Region: Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar are all searchable. I wonder when Hisui will be added!

Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, Alola, and Galar are all searchable. I wonder when Hisui will be added! Age: age0 shows Pokémon caught that day, age1 the previous day, and so on

age0 shows Pokémon caught that day, age1 the previous day, and so on Who can evolve?: evolve

evolve Who is currently in a Gym?: defender

defender Buddy Level: buddy0, buddy1, buddy2, buddy3, buddy4, buddy5

buddy0, buddy1, buddy2, buddy3, buddy4, buddy5 Who has yet to be evolved as a Dex Entry?: evolvenew

evolvenew Who is weather-boosted? @weather

@weather Hundo: 4*

4* Egg-only: eggsonly

eggsonly Special types: mythical, legendary, costume, lucky, hatched, shadow, purified, traded

mythical, legendary, costume, lucky, hatched, shadow, purified, traded Exclude Pokémon from searches: Put ! before the species name. (For example, !Pikachu will show all species but Pikachu. I often will do this when transferring if I want to avoid transferring a certain species.)

Niantic elaborates on the searchable terms here.

Hopefully, this has been helpful for Pokémon GO players. Searching my activity within a year's time has allowed me to track how much time I spend playing the game and how engaged I've been over a long period.

So, how many Shinies did you catch last year? Let us know in the comments below.