SEGA Pushes Humankind's Release Date Back To August

Amplitude Studios and SEGA have revealed this week that Humankind will now be pushed back to a new release date of August 17th. The decision apparently came after the game went through some testing phases with players and they realized the game needed a little more love and attention before being pushed to the public. Which is a good thing in our eyes as we'd prefer to see a complete game than a broken one. We have a snippet of the announcement below, along with a thank you video they posted. But if you'd like to read the full note along with their notes on the testing phase, you can read it in full here.

When we announced Humankind, we often stressed that this was the dream game Amplitude was founded for. We were overjoyed by the positive reception our dream saw, many players expressing their excitement for a new entry into the historical 4X genre. Yet we knew Humankind was an ambitious dream, so we looked for help from our eager community.

Through the OpenDev program, you have given us invaluable feedback on the game. While Humankind is already a great game, many of you think it could be even better, and after analyzing all your great feedback, we realized that we could make even further improvements to make Humankind the best game that it can be. These improvements take time, however, so we have decided to move the release date.

Humankindwill release on August 17th, 2021.

This will give us time to further polish the game for a great day one experience, address the feedback from the OpenDev scenarios, and keep working with our community to improve the game. We want to thank you all for your passion for our dream, the feedback you have given, and the support for this decision many of you have already expressed