Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: Racing Around the World, Red Bull

SEGA Reveals New Sonic the Hedgehog Celebration Stunt Film

SEGA and Red Bull have come together for a brand-new fan celebration film for Sonic The Hedgehog called Racing Around the World

Article Summary SEGA and Red Bull launch Racing Around the World to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s iconic speed and style.

Stunt driver Brandon Semenuk stars, bringing high-octane racing action inspired by the Sonic universe.

The film promotes the upcoming Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, teasing Easter eggs for diehard Sonic fans.

Fans are encouraged to embrace Sonic’s spirit, pushing boundaries and celebrating the thrill of racing fast.

SEGA announced today that they partnered with Red Bull for a special fan celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog, with the new film Racing Around The World. Created to help promote the upcoming release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, working with stunt driver Brandon Semenuk and a number of other racers to make what is essentially a stunt film designed to "encourage fans to tap into their full potential and go above and beyond." You can check out the video here and more info on it from today's announcement below.

Sonic The Hedgehog x Red Bull: Racing Around the World

SEGA has teamed up with Red Bull and their globally renowned high-speed stunt driver Brandon Semenuk – three-time American Rally Association National Champion and five-time Red Bull Rampage Champion, and the first person ever to claim five Rampage victories – among numerous other acclaimed achievements. Together, they have created the ultimate stunt racing film, designed to excite fans for Racing Around the World. As part of the collaboration, the trailer introduces a new installment in Red Bull's award-winning series of stunt racing films, featuring fun Easter eggs from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds hidden within the video.

"Before I ever sat in a real race car, I was playing Sonic the Hedgehog, racing games, really anything with speed. That was my intro to racing. It all started with pixels and a controller, but the obsession with going fast was real from day one," said Brandon Semenuk. "Getting to work with SEGA on this project was full circle–bringing racing into more people's hands the same way it started for me."

"The Racing Around the World fan celebration embodies everything fans love about Sonic from his superfast speed, bold attitude, and ability to inspire fans to push their limits," said Marcella Churchill, Vice President of SEGA/ATLUS Brand Marketing. "Our partnership with Red Bull delivers a thrilling stunt racing film that brings key elements from the Sonic universe to life for fans worldwide. We hope it brings fans together and allows them to experience the excitement of the Sonic Racing universe like never before."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!