ServiceIT: You Can Do IT Will Be At Steam Next Fest Try your hand at fixing all sorts of things, evem if you're not tech savvy, as ServiceIT: You Can Do IT comes to Steam Next Fest.

Indie developer and publisher picture4u, along with Freemind, have announced ServiceIT: You Can Do IT will be a part of Steam Next Fest. This is one of those games that mixes business simulator mechanics with tycoon management gameplay, as you'll be building up your IT business. Fix all sorts of things using the tools at your disposal, grow your business, learn new tools of the trade, and become one of the go-to businesses for all things technical repair. The game will release a free demo On February 6th, but until then, enjoy the info and trailer here.

"You're the owner of a full-service IT solutions company. Diagnose and repair the equipment, solve the problems of your customers, and provide technical support. Configure the network, hire and manage your crew. Remember to control your finances. Become the best serviceIT company in the world!"

Repair Broken Parts: An integral part of a service technician's job is diagnosing and repairing defective parts. Replace capacitors, resistors, and even integrated circuits using the necessary tools. Replace outdated equipment with new ones. Over time, some equipment begins to fall short of the requirements placed on it . In order to deliver the highest level of service , the customer can order the replacement of the computer kit, routers, or server components. Select the right components and install them. Remember, if you are not careful with repairs, you can cause more damage!

Being an owner, you can't just focus on doing the work of a technician. Build your place of work. Choose the best furniture, find the perfect setting, and order things online. Invest in your workspace. Configure Devices: The device needs to be properly configured for proper operation. Assign IP addresses, create and grant permissions to users, update programs, and more. Gather information about the fault. Ask questions of the person with the problem to locate the fault and eliminate it quickly. User management will also be within the scope of the signed contracts. Edit users, add new ones, create groups and manage uprights.

The device needs to be properly configured for proper operation. Assign IP addresses, create and grant permissions to users, update programs, and more. Gather information about the fault. Ask questions of the person with the problem to locate the fault and eliminate quickly. User management will also be within the scope of the signed contracts. Edit users, add new ones, create groups and manage uprights. Decorate Your Office: The office is your second home, so make sure you have the right decor and comfort for you and your employees. You have complete freedom in designing the space, selecting decorations, purchase of facilities, and locating workstations.

The office is your second home, so make sure you have the right decor and comfort for you and your employees. You have complete freedom in designing the space, selecting decorations, purchase of facilities, and locating workstations. Manage Finance: By completing more assignments, your company earns reputation points that help unlock more favorable and higher-paying one-time assignments or long-term contracts.

By completing more assignments, your company earns reputation points that help unlock more favorable and higher-paying one-time assignments or long-term contracts. Develop Yourself: Invest in more courses to expand your range of skills and provide increasingly comprehensive services. Negotiate the best contract terms.

Invest in more courses to expand your range of skills and provide increasingly comprehensive services. Negotiate the best contract terms. Hire Employees: As your reputation and the number of orders increase, you will need additional hands to do the work. Review profiles of candidates and invite the best ones for a job interview. Be sure to make regular tax payments, check the financial health of the company, and, if necessary, choose the loan that best suits your needs. Stay up to date with the order exchange and negotiate the best possible rates.