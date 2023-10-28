Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: crea-ture Studios, Session: Skate Sim

Session: Skate Sim Releases New Abandoned Mall DLC

Nacon has released a new update for Session: Skate Sim, as you get to try out your latest tricks and flips in an abandoned mall.

Nacon and developer Creā-ture Studios have released a new DLC for Session: Skate Sim, taking you to a place where they definitely hate skateboarding. The new "Abandoned Mall" DLC gives you everything you could have ever hoped for, as you have many places to skate around and no mall cops telling you to vacate the premises. This mall looks like three different shopping mall designs we've seen from the past, all merged into one giant center, so anyone who grew up with them in the '80s and '90s is going to have a visual throwback. You can see more of what it looks like in the latest trailer here.

"Urban skateboarding fans now have the chance to explore a new map known as the "Abandoned Mall," situated in an abandoned shopping mall where nature is reclaiming its territory. This wacky location boasts a unique design, heavy on graffiti and fluorescent paint. It is the perfect place to string together your best tricks, thanks to the benches, escalators, ramps, stair rails, and concrete blocks strewn throughout this multi-level spot. The Object Dropper also features 38 new items, enabling skaters to customize and kit out the Mall's labyrinth of corridors in their own style and transform it into a genuine modern skatepark."

"Session: Skate Sim invites players to dive into the genuine 1990s skateboarding way of life when each stretch of pavement and each stairway was a great location for your favorite stunt. The game's ultra-realistic physics bring the sensations of skateboarding to life, and the studio has even integrated ground-breaking gameplay, a first in a skateboarding game: the "True Stance Stick," where each foot is independently managed using the two sticks. With a learning curve that is just as demanding as in real life, players have to practice how to control their board and pull off all the different stunts available in the game, from the simplest to the most complicated. The integrated editing tool lets each player immortalize their greatest achievements on video."

