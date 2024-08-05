Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, Shared Skies

Shadow Lugia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Shared Skies

Shadow Lugia stars in Shadow Raid Weekend, where Team GO Rocket takes over both Adventure Week 2024 and the raid rotation.

Article Summary Discover top strategies and counters to defeat Shadow Lugia in Pokémon GO's Shadow Raid Weekend event.

Learn which Pokémon and movesets are most effective against Shadow Lugia, including Shadows and non-Megas.

Find out how many trainers you need to successfully raid and tips for maximizing your catch rate.

Get the details on Shiny odds and the best CP stats to aim for when hunting Shadow Lugia in Pokémon GO.

The June, July, and August seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Shared Skies, are now wrapping up as we head into the final month. With Pokémon GO Fest complete, we're now getting a relatively low-key month of Raids event events. Tier Five Raids will feature Moltres, Incarnate Thundurus, and Xerneas, with Shadow Raids featuring Suicune on the weekends… except for Shadow Raid Weekend, where Shadow Lugia takes over. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Kanghakhan, and Mega Salamence. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Lugia, who appears in Shadow Raid Weekend, happening August 10 – 11. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Lugia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Lugia counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Lugia with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Lugia can be defeated with five – six trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Fewer players will be needed if Purified Gems are used on Shadow Lugia. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20, but the rates for Shadow Raids are not currently known. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Lugia will have a CP of 2115 in normal weather conditions and 2645 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Pokémon.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!