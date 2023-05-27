Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows
Shadow Mewtwo arrives now in Pokémon GO. Use our Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide during the current Rising Shadows event to defeat it.
Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Mewtwo.
Top Shadow Mewtwo Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Mewtwo counters as such:
- Shadow Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Mewtwo with efficiency.
- Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse
- Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Mewtwo can be defeated by three Trainers minimum, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Mewtwo remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Status
Shadow Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
