Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows Shadow Mewtwo arrives now in Pokémon GO. Use our Shadow Mewtwo Raid Guide during the current Rising Shadows event to defeat it.

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Mewtwo.

Top Shadow Mewtwo Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Mewtwo counters as such:

Shadow Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Mewtwo with efficiency.

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Lunala: Air Slash, Shadow Ball

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Mewtwo can be defeated by three Trainers minimum, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Mewtwo remains enraged, you will need at least four or more Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Status

Shadow Mewtwo can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

