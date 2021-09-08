Shang-Chi Expansion Has Been Added To Marvel Future Fight

Netmarble has released a new expansion for Marvel Future Fight tied to the latest film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. As it is with most updates like this for the game, you're getting a set of new characters from the film who appear in a somewhat film/somewhat comic version of themselves. In this case, you're getting Katy and Wenwu, as well as new gear for Shang-Chi who has been a part of the game for a minute. The new expansion/update has also added more content for you to try out such as the Timeline Survival and a new Legendary Battle, which are themed after the new film. We have the finer details for you here along with a pair of trailers released for the update, as you can download it to the game right now.

Two new characters inspired by the film – Wenwu and Katy – are now available for players to collect in Marvel Future Fight as well as a new uniform inspired by Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Shang-Chi. Additionally, improved Classic uniforms for Aero, Wave, and Sword Master, are also available to collect. Finally, Shang-Chi can now be upgraded to Tier-3, while the Realize Potential functionality for Wenwu and Katy is now available. Aero, Wave and Sword Master's Transcend Potential functionality has also been unlocked. New content coming to Marvel Future Fight also includes the Timeline Survival mode, where players solve abnormalities occurring in various dimensions. By strategically using your Super Heroes, players can successfully navigate a variety of battles with randomly generated maps. In addition, a new Legendary Battle themed after Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been added. Players can look forward to conquering three stages that feature Super Heroes and backgrounds from the new film.

