Shiny Archen Stars in Pokémon GO: Catch Mastery Event

Pokémon GO has announced a new Catch Mastery event which will task Trainers with perfecting their throws to each Archen encounters.

If you haven't yet caught a Shiny Archen in Pokémon GO, the new Catch Mastery event may make your day. Styled after the Research Day events, this Fossil-themed Catch Mastery event will feature Archen encounters with increased Shiny odds in Field Research, free Timed Research, and paid Timed Research. Let's get into the details for this event, which will also feature other Fossils with boosted Shiny odds spawning in the wild.

Here's what's happening for the Catch Mastery event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: Omanyte and Kabuto will both appear more frequently in the wild. They can both be Shiny.

Omanyte and Kabuto will both appear more frequently in the wild. They can both be Shiny. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering Shiny Omanyte, Shiny Kabuto, and Shiny Archen. 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. 2× XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws. Tasks focused on your Poké Ball–throwing accuracy will be available. Archen will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks.

Timed Research: Both free and paid Timed Research will be available. Free Timed Research: Timed Research focused on catching Rock-type Pokémon will be available throughout the event! Complete 10 sets of research tasks to encounter 40 Archen in total! Trainers will have an increased chance of catching Shiny Archen. Paid Timed Research: A $2USD Paid Timed Research will be available in the in-game shop featuring 40 additional encounters with Archen. Niantic writes: "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

