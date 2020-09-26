Shiny Blastoise, Charizard, & Venusaur In Pokémon GO Photobombs

One of the most fun aspects of Pokémon GO is their GO Snapshot feature, which allows players to take AR photographs of their Pokémon. This feature is underrated in many ways. More popular aspects of the game such as raiding and GO Battle League offer valuable rewards that can pay off in-game, but the photography shouldn't be overlooked, as it follows through on Niantic's initial promise to make trainers feel real-world bonds with their Pokémon. This feature also does offer a rare reward, in the form of photobombs. Currently, the Generation Two Pokémon Smeargle is a photobomb-only encounter and can, at random, photobomb your AR photography once per day. After this happens, Smeargle will appear on the map, where it can be caught. During select events, different Pokémon will photobomb. This has included, in the past, species such as Detective Pikachu, Magikar, Porygon, Rotom, and more. Now, while the Mega Buddy Challenge Event is live, Mega Pokémon such as Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur can photobombs… and they can be Shiny.

The Mega Pokémon photobombs function much like the Mega Raids, where the Pokémon goes back to its standard form for the encounter. In GO Snapshot during this current event, once per day, Mega Blastoise, Venusaur, Charizard X, or Charizard Y can appear in photographs. When you go to your map, they will then appear in their non-Mega Evolved form and can be encountered. These are confirmed to be Shiny-capable.

The Mega Buddy Challenge event will run until Monday, September 28th at 10 PM local time. Be sure to get your photobombs in before then, because this is a chance at a free Shiny Charizard, Blastoise, or Venusaur once daily. This is one of Niantic's most creative ways to feature limited spawns and there's already word on the next event's GO Snapshot spawn: Croagunk with a backwards cap, starting October 2nd at 8 AM Pacific.