Shiny Defense Forme Deoxys Takes Over Raids In Pokémon GO

New Shiny! Today, Defense Forme Deoxys returns to raids today in Pokémon GO, taking the place of the Attack Forme which was just here for three days. We are currently spending the last week and change of February speeding through the four Deoxys Formes with each of the remaining Formes getting a Shiny release. Previously, only Normal Forme had its Shiny released until the last rotation made Attack Forme sparkle with yellow and teal. Now, it's Defense Forme Deoxys's turn.

The rest of February's raids are going to be quite interesting in Pokémon GO. Defense Forme Deoxys is the only remaining Raid Hour happening this month, so if you missed Attack Forme Deoxys's Shiny due to the lack of a Raid Hour, you'll have a better shot at this Forme. Note, though, that while Attack Forme Dexoys was the rare Tier Five that could be soloed, Defense Forme Deoxys is a tank and will need at least four trainers to take it down.

Next up after Defense Forme Deoxys is Speed Forme Deoxys which is set to take over on Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 10 AM until March 1st, 2022 at 10 AM. However, on Saturday, February 26th, Pokémon GO Tour: Johto will also offer a quick break from the Deoxys run with a day of Johto Legendaries. Suicune, Entei, Raikou, Ho-Oh, and Lugia will be available during the event. After the event is over, the raids will switch back to Speed Forme Deoxys. Stay tuned for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto-themed Raid Guides specialized to help trainers build efficient teams to take down all five available Legendaries. Last year, Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto featured the Kanto Legendareis of Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mewtwo in raids and the kept them available in a full raid rotation afterward. That is not likely the case here, as Speed Forme Deoxys will still reign over Tier Fives when the event ends.