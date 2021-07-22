Shiny Heracross & More Regionals To Spawn Globally In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the first two weeks of the Ultra Unlock 2021 event, which delivers Pokémon GO players the content they earned through intense gameplay at GO Fest 2021. Along with the long-awaited release of Shiny Dialga and Shiny Palkia, some species will be spawning globally for the first time outside of limited events like Safari Zones and GO Fests. Heracross is one of these species and it will be released in its Shiny form.

Heracross is normally exclusive to parts of the Americas including South America, Central America, Mexico, and parts of Floria and Texas. This new event confirms that, along with its Shiny release, it will also be featured globally in raids during the second part of Ultra Unlock.

Ultra Unlock, back when it was called Ultra Bonus, seemed very focused on regional Pokémon until 2020. 2020 broke the trend with a lack of a regional feature, instead offering a Dragon Week that promised Deino spawns and delivered… well, not much at all. It is awesome to see Niantic getting back to the regional focus during one of these Ultra Unlock events, as Heracross isn't the only regional featured here.

Take a look at the full details of the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event, provided by Niantic over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Palkia! Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Kangaskhan or a Shiny Heracross! Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U! The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Clefairy, Munna, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Elgyem, Heatmor, Durant, and more! The following regional-exclusive Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Heatmor, and Durant. Complete Timed Research to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon!