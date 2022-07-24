Shiny Hisuian Braviary Raid Day Comes To Pokémon GO For Ultra Unlock

Shiny Hisuian Braviary Raid Day is coming to Pokémon GO next weekend as part of the latest Ultra Unlock. This Unlock also brings forth global Panpour spawns and Unown S raids. Let's get into the details.

Here are the new bonuses unlocked for Ultra Hisuian Discoveries and Hisui Discoveries Raid Day in Pokémon GO:

New Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Event Bonuses: Friendship levels are set to increase faster than normal through opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, or Trainer Battles. Be careful with coordination, fellow Trainers. You can open 45 Gifts daily during the event and send — damn! — up to 150 Gifts daily during the event. Store up to 30 Gifts at a time during the event.

Regional appearance: Panpour will appear globally in raids and it can be Shiny. With Pansear being the previous Ultra Unlock regional bonus, you know Pansage will follow soon after.

Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries Raid Day: Date and time: Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. New species: Hisuian Braviary will make its Pokémon GO debut in raids and it will be Shiny capable from the very start. Increased Shiny rate: Yes! Niantic notes specifically that Trainers will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Braviary. Raid Day Bonuses: Increased chance to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles. Receive up to five free Raid Passes during the event and up to two hours afterward. 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles.



The already-announced details for the Hisuian Discoveries event are still in play:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Hisui release : Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will arrive in the game.

: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will arrive in the game. Wild spawns: Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, Hisuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kricketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor, Croagunk. Rare spawns will include Electabuzz, Magmar, Octillery, and Gible. So far, that is confirmation that at least one of the new species, Hisuian Qwilfish, will appear as a wild spawn.

7KM Gift Eggs: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Field Research: Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet.

Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet. Collection Challenges: These will reeward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator.

These will reeward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator. GO Battle League: The Hisui Cup kicks off, inviting Trainers to battle each other using Pokémon from the Hisui region or Pokémon with a Pokédex entries 387 to 493.