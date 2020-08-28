Shiny Pokémon In Mega Raids: Mega Evolution Is Live In Pokémon GO

As we informed trainers yesterday, Mega Evolution is now live in Pokémon GO. The rollout begins with Mega Charizard X, Venusaur, and Blastoise in Mega Raids, and a Special Research quest that will allow trainers to Mega Evolve Beedrill. Niantic's official announcement includes new information on Megas and their events that will take place in September. Here's everything you need to know to maximize on the first wave, including how to catch Shiny Pokémon in Mega Raids.

Shiny Megas?

Trainers have reported on the Silph Road's Reddit that Charizard, Blastoise, Venusaur, and Beedrill can now be encountered in their Shiny forms. It's uncertain if this is only happening during this first Mega release, but this will be a huge draw to get trainers out and battling in Mega Raids. Keep in mind, Mega Pokémon will revert to their standard form after raiding.

Mega Evolution Events

Niantic has released details on events that will revolve around Mega Evolution for the month of September, including:

From Tuesday, September 1, 2020, to Monday, September 7, 2020, your goal will be to complete as many Mega Raids as you can! Gather Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your Pokémon and feel like a hero in your Raid Battles! From Friday, September 11, 2020, to Thursday, September 17, 2020, hone your battle skills with your Mega-Evolved Pokémon. Take part in Gym battles, Team GO Rocket battles, and Trainer Battles (excluding GO Battle League battles). From Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to Monday, September 28, 2020, become buddies with your Mega-Evolved Pokémon and spend time with it! Be sure to take snapshots and share them with us on social media using #GOsnapshot.

In order to properly see Mega Pokémon in Mega Raids, restart your app before joining your first. For some trainers, the Pokémon have appeared in their standard form rather than Mega if the game wasn't restarted.

As more details roll out on Mega Evolution, Bleeding Cool will post Raid Guides for battling each of these along with the full Beedrill Special Research questline.