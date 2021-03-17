Shiny Rainy Castform To Debut Next Week In Pokémon GO

For the first time in any Pokémon game, Pokémon GO will make Rainy Form Castform available to encounter as a Shiny. Let's get into the details of this upcoming Weather Week event.

The full details for Weather Week in Pokémon GO include:

Date: Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 10:00 AM through Monday, March 29th, 2021 at 8:00 PM local time.

Shiny release: Rainy Form Castform. Back in September 2020, we reported that the Shiny variants of Castform's different weather variants had been added to Pokémon GO's code. Click the link to see all of the Shiny versions. Now that we have Rainy, it's only a matter of time before Shiny Sunny and Snowy Form Castform come out in the game.

Wild: Castform, Wingull, Ducklett, and other Pokémon who are known for appearing in the wild during rainy weather.

5KM Event Eggs: Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett.

Raids: Tier One: Slowpoke, Tynamo, "and more." Comparative to previous events, they're giving us very little to go on here. Tier Three: Swellow, Pelipper, and more. Tier Five: Therian Forme Thundurus will be featured throughout the whole event. Tornadus will take over shortly after the event wraps. Mega Raids: Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow. This is the same set of Mega Raids that we currently have.

Timed Research: So far, all we know as far as rewards is that we'll get Rainy Form Castform encounters. Stay tuned, Pokémon GO players, for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards as soon as they're available.

Mini-events within the event: Wednesday, March 24rd, 2021, at 10:00 AM through Saturday, March 27th, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time: Pokémon that are attracted to rainy conditions like Vaporeon, Lotad, Stunfisk, and more will be more common in the wild. Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 10:00 AM to Monday, March 29th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time, Pokémon that are attracted to windy conditions like Skarmory, Taillow, Pidove, and more will be more common in the wild.

Bonus Feature: Catching Pokémon with Weather Boost will award extra Stardust.

Best of luck looking for Shiny Rainy Form Castform, fellow trainers!