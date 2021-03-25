Shiny Rainy Form Castform Has Arrived In Pokémon GO

Shiny Rainy Castform debuts today in Pokémon GO. Castform, the Weather Pokémon, has four forms: Normal, Sunny, Rainy, and Snowy, all of which can spawn in the wild depending on what the current weather boost is. Unlike in the main series games where Castform can transform, Pokémon GO features all four forms as individual Pokémon that are locked to that form. Because of this, previously only Normal Form Castform could be Shiny. With the current Weather Week Event adding Shiny Rainy Castform to Pokémon GO, we are bound to get Shiny releases for the other forms too.

Pokémon GO players will be able to obtain Rainy Form Castform encounters through:

The Weather Week Timed Research: This will be the one guaranteed way to get this Pokémon during the event. This Timed Research will offer five Rainy Form Castform encounters through its four pages as a reward for various tasks.

The wild: Well… cross your fingers that it rains!

Other spawns during the event will be broken into two three-day runs. The first run will focus on Pokémon boosted during rainy conditions while the second will focus on species boosted during windy conditions. The confirmed spawns are:

Rainy (Wednesday, March 24th, 2021 at 10 AM through Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 10 AM local time): Croagunk, Lotad, Poliwag, Psyduck, Stunfisk, Vaporeon

Windy (Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 10 AM local time through Monday, March 29th, 2021 at 10 AM local time): Pidove, Skarmory, Taillow.

More species than those will be available, but that's all that Niantic has explicitly confirmed as part of the event. Unfortunately, trainers who have played the event for some time while it's been live in other timezones have mentioned that Rainy Form Castform, despite being the Shiny release of the event, is not spawning outside of its normal weather patterns. This may be a difficult hunt, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.