Shiny Shadow Lugia Debuts In Next Pokémon GO Team Rocket Invasion

Team GO Rocket cast a Shadow over Pokémon GO during the second part of the Halloween 2023 Event with new Shadow Legendaries.

It was previously thought that the second part of the Halloween 2023 Event in Pokémon GO would focus on Team GO Rocket. Now, it has been revealed that there will actually be two separate, overlapping events. Halloween 2023 Part Two features the debut of Shiny Zorua and new costumes for Pikachu and Gengar. At the same time, Niantic will introduce new Shadow Pokémon, new Shadow Raids, and new Giovanni Research into Pokémon GO with a Team GO Rocket Takeover. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween-themed Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shadow Legendary Pokémon debut: Shadow Regigigas will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time. To encounter Shadow Regigigas, you must complete the new Team GO Rocket Special Research and obtain a Super Rocket Radar. Using the Super Rocket Radar, you will be able to battle Giovanni, defeat him, and catch his Regigigas. You must claim this Research before the end of Adventures Abound on December 1st in order to face Giovanni's Shadow Regigigas.

Shadow Regigigas will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time. To encounter Shadow Regigigas, you must complete the new Team GO Rocket Special Research and obtain a Super Rocket Radar. Using the Super Rocket Radar, you will be able to battle Giovanni, defeat him, and catch his Regigigas. You must claim this Research before the end of Adventures Abound on December 1st in order to face Giovanni's Shadow Regigigas. Shiny Shadow Legendary Pokémon debut: Shadow Lugia returns to Pokémon GO through Tier Five Shadow Raids, which means it can be Shiny in the game for the first time. This makes Lugia the fifth Shiny-capable Legendary Shadow Pokémon after Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Shadow Lugia returns to Pokémon GO through Tier Five Shadow Raids, which means it can be Shiny in the game for the first time. This makes Lugia the fifth Shiny-capable Legendary Shadow Pokémon after Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Shadow Pokémon debut: New Shadow Pokémon include Shadow Gastly, Shadow Rhyhorn, Shadow Barboach, Shadow Cranidos, Shadow Shieldon, Shadow Drilbur, and Shadow Litwick. This is one of the most meta-shaking Shadow releases ever, as many of these Pokémon top the charts when evolved. Shadow Rhyperior, Shadow Gengar, Shadow Rampardos, Shadow Excadrill, and Shadow Chandelure will all be worth maxing out.

New Shadow Pokémon include Shadow Gastly, Shadow Rhyhorn, Shadow Barboach, Shadow Cranidos, Shadow Shieldon, Shadow Drilbur, and Shadow Litwick. This is one of the most meta-shaking Shadow releases ever, as many of these Pokémon top the charts when evolved. Shadow Rhyperior, Shadow Gengar, Shadow Rampardos, Shadow Excadrill, and Shadow Chandelure will all be worth maxing out. Shadow Raids: Tier One Shadow Raids: Shadow Grimer (can be Shiny), Shadow Gastly, Shadow Misdreavus, Shadow Litwick Tier Three Shadow Raids: Shadow Nidorino, Shadow Nidoran, Shadow Golbat Tier Five Shadow Raids: Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny)

Event bonus: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Field Research: You can earn a Mysterious Component to build Rocket Radars throughout the event.

You can earn a Mysterious Component to build Rocket Radars throughout the event. 12KM Strange Eggs: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Sandile, Salandit, Pawniard (can be Shiny), Vullaby (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), and Pancham (can be Shiny).

