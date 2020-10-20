Shiny Shuppet Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Shuppet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM local time on Tuesday, October 20th, the game will be haunted by, let's be honest, the most adorable ghost of all time. Most of the spawn points in-game will be taken over by Shuppet and yes, it can be Shiny.

To maximize on Shuppet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO, take note of our tips:

If you are on foot, choosing an area with a lot of Pokéstops is essential. The spawn rate during these hours is great, but you're going to want to increase your odds of catching a Shiny Shuppet in any way possible. Pick your spot, stay close to a downtown area dense with points of interest, and lure up as many spots as possible. Throw on an Incense, too. Even with the recent post-quarantine nerf on Incense, you'll get a spawn every ninety seconds. Also, obviously be sure to be safe and mask up, social distance, etc.

If you are driving from location to location, as many do for these hours, great locations to stop and grind before moving to the next spot are big shopping center parking lots. These are loaded with spawns and can help when encountering what can potentially be hundreds of Shuppet in one hour of Pokémon GO gameplay.

Finally, you're going to watch to Quick Catch. You can learn this method here. This will enable you to cut out the catching animation and keep hunting, which is almost as quick as the Shiny Check method which involves clicking the Pokémon and running if it isn't Shiny. The Quick Catch method allows you to hunt almost as fast as merely Shiny checking, while also giving you a shot at catching the Pokémon.

The in-game bonus during this Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour is double transfer Candy. Realistically, you may have more Legendary Pokémon than you're ever going to re-roll through trading. Looking at my storage, I personally have a very messy collection of sixty-four Giratina Origin Formes from this past raid rotation. It would take sixty-four days to trade all of these, and there will be other trades I'll want to make that will come up between now and the time I would've been finishing trading these. Look at your Pokémon storage realistically and make the appropriate call, because this is a great bonus you'll want to capitalize on.

However, if you really want that Shiny Shuppet, it would be best to just focus on hunting that, as double transfer Candy will be active all through the upcoming Halloween 2020 event in Pokémon GO.