Shiny Smeargle Is Set To Leave Pokémon GO Tonight

Tonight, the New Pokémon Snap Celebration event will wrap up in Pokémon GO. This event featured a Timed Research focused on taking pictures of wild spawns and introduced Shiny Smeargle. Generally, when an event ends in GO, one of the coolest aspects of the game is that the newly unlocked Shiny will remain available in the game. However, that is not the case with Smeargle. When the Snap event finishes, Shiny Smeargle will exit Pokémon GO.

Here's what Niantic had to say about Shiny Smeargle's brief stay in Pokémon GO:

Smeargle will be appearing in snapshots more often than usual! If you're lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Smeargle! Please note that Smeargle will only appear in snapshots a limited number of times, and while Shiny Smeargle will no longer appear after the event concludes, you may encounter one during future events.

So, Shiny Smeargle will be gone for some time, but will then be unlocked once again but only during events. This is unusual for a Shiny release in Pokémon GO, but also not entirely unheard of. For example, Shiny Meltan is currently only available during certain events. Even more limited in Shiny Unown, which had the Shiny form of only certain letters released in 2020 during events. When those events concluded, no Unown spawns could be caught Shiny regardless of which letter was appearing. We currently have no indication of which events Shiny Smeargle, Meltan, or Unown will be featured in, but I bet GO Fest 2021 would see an appearance of at least one of them: likely Shiny Unown.

Now, players will have until 8 PM local time tonight, May 2nd, 2021 to catch Shiny Smeargle in Pokémon GO. Smeargle can appear fifteen times per day during the Snap Celebration event in photobomb encounters, making for a total of sixty Shiny-capable encounters during the entire four-day event. Be sure that, when taking snapshots, you check off all fifteen of the possible encounters you can have today. Best of luck trying to catch this soon-to-be gone Shiny!