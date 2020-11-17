Shiny Terrakion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

Lugia leaves Pokémon GO raids today at 1 PM Pacific, replaced by the Swords of Justice trio that consists of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Terrakino, a dual Rock/Fighting-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Terrakion's 100% IVs.

Top Terrakion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Terrakion counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Swamper (Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)*

*Note that you can only have one Mega Pokémon at a time currently, so pick wisely.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Terrakion with efficiency.

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Jiracho (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head)

Espeon (Counter, Psychic)

Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Terrakion can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Catching Terrakion

Terrakion is centrally located but a tad low. A good and strong throw is recommended with a bit of an arc down, sort of like for Kyurem… though Terrakion will be far easier to hit. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, should do the trick.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Terrakion will have a CP of 2113 in normal weather conditions and 2641 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!